Saginaw City Council Approves Tax Break For Old Town Housing Project

New, market rate apartments are coming to Saginaw’s Old Town District.
Saginaw Future, Incorporated, Vice President for Urban Development Tom Miller, Junior, says the developers are seeking a 10 year tax abatement to renovate an obsolete building. The Saginaw City Council approved the company’s tax exemption request Monday night.
Miller said an Ann Arbor-based developer is working with a Saginaw Township company, CASPCO, LLC, to convert the former W. L. Case Funeral Home, at 409 Adams, into 12 or 13 luxury apartments. The project involves nearly a one square block area, with an investment of nearly $1 million to renovate the building, built in the 1920’s.
The building, a block east of the Saginaw County Governmental Center, has been vacant some four years since the funeral home moved to a Saginaw Township location. The restoration is to start in September and be completed by December, 2019.