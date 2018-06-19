Saginaw City Council Approves Plan To Assist In Rehabilitating Downtown Building

Saginaw’s City Council is helping to keep about 100 state employees working downtown.

The council approved the creation of an obsolete property rehabilitation district for SSP Associates at 515 North Washington. The Shaheen family’s Saginaw-based company will invest about $2.5 million to rehabilitate the building. The work includes repairs to water damage in the basement of the four story building, a new roof, window improvements, elevator upgrades and parking lot improvements.

The state will move employees of the unemployment insurance department into the building, bringing it to full occupancy.

The old headquarters of former Wicks and Delphi operations, just north of the I-675 Henry Marsh Bridge, is already the home of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce and Saginaw Future.