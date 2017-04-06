Saginaw Children’s Zoo to Implement Five Year Master Plan

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo has a lot planned for the next five years. Unveiling a new master plan at the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Percolator Club breakfast Thursday, April 6, zoo Executive Director Nancy outlined some of the changes people can expect and how the zoo has fared over the past year.

In 2016, the children’s zoo was able to attract about $37 million in economic impact to the community. Parker says that about 106,000 visitors.

“When those people come into our community, they spend money. And the zoo, too, we are building things and doing that. We really work to keep our money in the community.”

Some of the projects laid out in the 2018-2022 master plan include updated restrooms, improved winter habitats for warmer weather animals and new educational programs.

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Van Deventer says several parties were involved in the planning process.

“The children’s zoo put together some focus groups to try to develop the master plan, trying to get input from government, private sector, public sector, to see where people wanted the zoo to go. They’re just doing great things”

Parker says she’s grateful for the relationship the zoo has with the community. Projects in the master plan will be made available sometime this summer.