Saginaw Catholic Diocese Events Cancelled In Midst Of Sex Abuse Investigation

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has cancelled the upcoming Bishop’s Ball scheduled for April 27th along with the MY Faith youth event planned for Saginaw Valley State University.

Diocesan officials cited the heartache felt by many Catholics in the community regarding the on-going sexual misconduct investigation involving local priests, saying holding those events at this time would not be appropriate.

Event sponsors for the Bishop’s Ball plus ticket purchasers will receive a full refund.

Bishop Murphy Award winners who were to be recognized at the Bishop’s Ball will be honored at a later time for their contributions to the Diocese.

A new date for the MY Faith youth event originally planned for August 11th has not yet been determined.