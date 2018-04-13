Saginaw Catholic Diocese Appoints Special Delegate To Investigate Sexual Abuse Complaints

As an independent delegate, retired Michigan Court of Appeals Chief Judge Michael Talbot is calling on all victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests to contact him or your local law enforcement. Catholic Diocese of Saginaw Bishop Joseph Cistone calls his appointment of Judge Talbot, a reboot, or fresh start.

Bishop Cistone said the recent sexual abuse and misconduct issues have produced deep distress and serious doubt by people in the diocese and the broader community.

Judge Talbot told reporters Friday morning he will follow all leads to wherever they go. He’s opening lines of communication with prosecutors in all 11 counties in the diocese. Judge Talbot is not taking any salary from the diocese and will stay on the job as long as it takes.

The diocese web site, http://saginaw.org, will soon post the names of five former priests who have had allegations of misconduct made against them over the years. These priests are in addition to the most recently accused priests, Father Robert DeLand and Father Ronald Dombrowski.