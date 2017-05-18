Saginaw Career Complex Students Win State And National Honors

Four senior students involved in the Culinary Arts Program at the Saginaw school district’s Career Complex are each walking away with about $380,000 in college scholarship money.

That follows victories both state wide and nationally in a restaurant management competition called Pro-Start.

S-C-C culinary instructor Julie Ivan says the students had to create a restaurant from the ground up.

Ivan explained the students entitled their non-profit concept “Bowl of Hope” with fresh ingredients throughout the menu and all the food served in bowls with 10 % of diner’s checks going to a rotating group of charities.

Ivan added the students had to know everything about their restaurant from its operation to the floor plan, food safety and marketing and defend it all before judges just like in “Shark Tank”.

She says the national victory in Charleston, South Carolina late last month followed a win at the state event held in March at Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn.

Ivan and the students received a big ovation during the Saginaw school board meeting Wednesday evening.

Superintendent Nathaniel McClain says the Career Complex is important for showing students the different choices they have for what they want to achieve in life.