Saginaw Career Complex Students Show Off Robot To Saginaw School Board Trustees
By John Hall
|
Mar 15, 2018 @ 12:39 AM

Building robots with automation related capabilities fits right in with Saginaw Career Complex students who showed off their latest creation to Saginaw school board trustees during their briefing session Wednesday.

S-C-C Engineering Instructor Bruce Isotalo  says he’s proud of his students for the devotion and time they’ve  put into this advanced project.

Isotalo added building the robot took the team of 13  students and four mentors about six weeks.

Its next competition is March 24th at Dow High School in Midland with a state event coming up in April at Saginaw Valley State University.

