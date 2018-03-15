Saginaw Career Complex Students Show Off Robot To Saginaw School Board Trustees

Building robots with automation related capabilities fits right in with Saginaw Career Complex students who showed off their latest creation to Saginaw school board trustees during their briefing session Wednesday.

S-C-C Engineering Instructor Bruce Isotalo says he’s proud of his students for the devotion and time they’ve put into this advanced project.

Isotalo added building the robot took the team of 13 students and four mentors about six weeks.

Its next competition is March 24th at Dow High School in Midland with a state event coming up in April at Saginaw Valley State University.