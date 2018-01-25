Saginaw Carbon Monoxide Detector Installation Program Already Paying Dividends

Saginaw fire officials have installed around 250 of some 1,300 carbon monoxide alarms acquired last fall thanks to a roughly $34,000 federal grant.

Saginaw Fire Chief Chris Van Loo says three of those detectors have already alerted families to potentially dangerous carbon monoxide build-up inside their homes, helping save lives.

Van Loo says those detectors are available to any city resident who wants one by calling (989) 759-1393.

There’s a limit of one per household.

Van Loo added residents can get other valuable and potentially life saving tips when it comes to fire safety from fire personnel during the installation process.