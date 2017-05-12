Saginaw Business Owner Challenges City’s License Suspension
By Bill Hewitt
|
May 12, 2017 @ 2:27 AM
Rita's Southern Soul Cafe on North Washington. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

The question of who’s responsible for safety at parties held at a downtown Saginaw restaurant was an issue raised during a Thursday hearing on a license suspension.

City inspectors suspended Rita Johnson’s license for Rita’s Southern Soul Cafe, at 110 North Washington, after a shooting incident early Saturday morning.

Police Chief Robert Ruth testified Johnson should have known there was a likelihood for trouble after a Detroit rapper hired 18 heavily armed security guards for his birthday party. But Johnson said she did not realize the party might attract gang members.

Police said a fight inside the restaurant spilled out into the street where a large group of people had gathered in Morley Plaza across the street. Gunfire erupted with at least and 60 shell casings were found.

No one was injured but one restaurant window and a neighboring business window were hit by bullets. The crowd dispersed after a security guard fired several shots into the air from an A K 47 style rifle.

Saginaw’s Human Resources Director Dennis Jordan, acting as a hearing officer, did not indicate when his decision will be released.

Hearing Officer Dennis Jordan describes ground rules for license suspension hearing. Business owner Rita Johnson sits at table while Saginaw Building Inspector John Stemple confers with the city’s attorneys. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

 

