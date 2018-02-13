Saginaw Beating, Robbery Suspect IDed

Saginaw Police have identified the suspect accused of beating and robbing a woman in a downtown office building.

65-year-old Kathy Rogers was working alone on the fourth floor in the READ Association of Saginaw County office at 100 S. Jefferson Avenue Feb. 6 when she was severely beaten and robbed around 9:45 a.m. The suspect, 34-year-old Timothy Green, was captured on surveillance video wearing a tan Carhartt style coat.

Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth says a bystander saw the suspect throw the coat and a purse into a dumpster near the Saginaw Public Schools Board of Education building on Millard, which led police to Rogers about three hours later. She was transported to Covenant Hospital and later airlifted to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, where she’s listed in critical but stable condition.

Ruth credits diligent police work, witnesses and the media with a speedy resolution, leading to Green’s arrest the next day. Green has a history of mental illness and a criminal background. He’s been charged with assault with intent to murder and unarmed robbery and is being held without bond in the Saginaw County Jail. He faces a preliminary hearing in about 21 days.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up for Rogers’ expenses not covered by insurance costs. To make a donation, visit the page here.