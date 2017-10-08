Saginaw Art Museum Joins “Museums for All” Program

A new access program at the Saginaw Art Museum is aimed at encouraging families of all backgrounds to visit regularly and build lifelong museum habits. The Saginaw museum has joined “Museums for All,” a signature access program of the Association of Children’s Museums and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. It will enable low-income families to visit the Saginaw Art Museum for free with presentation of an Electronics

Benefits Transfer or EBT card. Families can also visit any participating museum year-round for a minimal fee.

Saginaw Art Museum officials say Museums for All is part of its broad commitment to seek, include and welcome all. The Saginaw Art Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 5:00 p.m. There are additional hours for events and programming. Call 989-754-2491 for more information, or visit the museum website: www.saginawartmuseum.org.