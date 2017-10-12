Saginaw Art Museum Hosts Lecture On Country Music Star Lefty Frizzell

Country music star Lefty Frizzell is part of a mural in the Saginaw Art Museum, primarily because of his biggest hit from 1964 entitled “Saginaw, Michigan”.

Delta College Music Professor Brad DeRoche discussed Frizzell and his career during a Museum after hours event Wednesday.

DeRoche noted that Frizzell really hit his stride in the early 1950’s with four songs in the top 10 on the country charts in one year.

DeRoche called Frizzell’s vocal delivery unbelievably smooth and that he had a massive influence on many country music artists.