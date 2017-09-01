The Saginaw Art Museum Honors Labor For Its Contribution To The Community
By Bill Hewitt
|
Sep 1, 2017 @ 4:25 AM
The Last Whistle honors Saginaw's labor heritage. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

With Saginaw’s historic connection to the auto industry and other labor occupations, the Saginaw Art Museum has a tribute to labor. Executive Director Stacey Gannon says it’s  a new tradition  at the museum a community picnic to mark the Labor Day weekend.

With a donation from the Saginaw-based Jury Foundation, a new sculpture, the Last Whistle, will stand in front of the museum at 1126 North Michigan.

United Auto Workers Region 1-D Director Gerald Kariem says it’s a tribute to all in the labor movement. The movement led to the 40-hour week, overtime pay, worker safety and the creation of the middle class.

It’s sculptor, Ken Newman, said his creation came from about nine months of work, 150-pounds of clay and four months in an art casting foundry.

Sculptor Ken Newman and Saginaw Art Museum Executive Director Stacy Gannon dedicate “The Last Whistle”. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Related Content

Spence Brothers Selected As Construction Manager F...
Public Comment Sought For Bay City Bridge Replacem...
Saginaw Farmers Market Architect Firm Wins Firm of...
Two “Suspicious” Death Under Investiga...
7-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shoots Father
GM Foundation Recognizes Saginaw Area Non Profits
Comments