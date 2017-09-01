The Saginaw Art Museum Honors Labor For Its Contribution To The Community

With Saginaw’s historic connection to the auto industry and other labor occupations, the Saginaw Art Museum has a tribute to labor. Executive Director Stacey Gannon says it’s a new tradition at the museum a community picnic to mark the Labor Day weekend.

With a donation from the Saginaw-based Jury Foundation, a new sculpture, the Last Whistle, will stand in front of the museum at 1126 North Michigan.

United Auto Workers Region 1-D Director Gerald Kariem says it’s a tribute to all in the labor movement. The movement led to the 40-hour week, overtime pay, worker safety and the creation of the middle class.

It’s sculptor, Ken Newman, said his creation came from about nine months of work, 150-pounds of clay and four months in an art casting foundry.