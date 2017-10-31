Saginaw Arson Watch Organizers Pleased With This Year’s Patrol Work

Organizers of this year’s Arson Watch campaign in Saginaw were pleased with the early continuation of the last two year’s record of no suspicious fires over the Angel’s Night and Halloween period.

Southwest Saginaw Neighborhood Association President Rick Russel helped coordinate the fight against would be arsonists hoping to cause trouble.

Russel credits the influx of Arson Watch volunteers for helping maintain that clean slate.

He says Arson Watch drivers have a partner riding alongside to help law enforcement keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

State Police troopers and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies have joined Saginaw Police and firefighters with stepped up patrols as Arson Watch marked its 10th anniversary.