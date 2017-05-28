Saginaw Area Police Response Times Above Average

Police in the greater Saginaw area have an above average response time for serious crimes. That’s according to data analyzed by Saginaw Valley State University associate professor of geography Andrew Miller. He looked at the years 2013 to 2015, and found that police response times in the city of Saginaw and surrounding areas for crimes like assaults, burglaries and robberies was just over 7 minutes. That’s 36 percent faster than the national average of 11 minutes, which was reported in 2013.

Saginaw County 911 Director Randy Pfau said the results have everything to do with collaboration between police agencies. Professor Miller’s research also studied average reponse times in specific locations and created a map showing areas that needed improvement. Miller presented his research to the Saginaw County Crime Prevention Council this month.