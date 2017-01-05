Saginaw Area Law Enforcement Agencies Team Up, Cutting Violent Crime In The City

Despite Saginaw Police having fewer boots on the ground, crime in Saginaw continues to drop. Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth reports violent crime is down 8% in 2016 compared to the previous year. While there were 11 murders in Saginaw in 2016, up from 8 in 2015, he calls it much improved from the 26 murders in 2012.

Ruth says it’s the result of a team effort with city, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies working as a team. Ruth also credited Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan and the judges who back up the officers. Another factor in the decrease is more cooperation from citizens stepping up to assist police with their investigations.

McColgan also credits the Saginaw Community Foundation, Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce and Consumers Energy, funding the SWAP program … Saginaw Witness Assistance Program. The program pays for witness travel and hotel expenses while they’re in town to testify in court.

State Police First Lieutenant David Simon says troopers and detectives from the Tri City Post will continue to help Saginaw officers through the state’s Secure City Partnership.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel will open a Sheriff Department and Saginaw Police sub station at 220 North Hamilton. Federspiel says the sub station follows increased popularity of the ‘Old Saginaw City’ district. The sub station will be manned during major events and give law enforcement personnel a place to catch up on paperwork or take a break from patrol duties.