Saginaw Apartment Fire Under Investigation
By John Hall
|
Feb 15, 2018 @ 4:43 PM
Saginaw Fire Department photo

Authorities in Saginaw are continuing their investigation of a late morning fire at a two unit, two story apartment building on 1119 Adams.

Fire crews responded just after 11 A-M Thursday and confined the blaze mainly to a bedroom in one of the units, although some flames did get into an
adjoining room and a staircase wall.

One occupant received treatment for minor smoke inhalation at an area hospital, but no other injuries were reported.

Losses were estimated at between $15,000 and $20,000 to the property and another $10,000 for the contents or roughly $30,000 in all.

Fire fighters left after about an hour.

