Saginaw Accounting Firm Holds Open House in New Facility

Yeo and Yeo CPAs and Business Consultants’ Saginaw office has moved into a building on Bay Road after 42 years in their previous location.

The company celebrated the move Thursday, Nov. 9 with an open house and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Located at 5300 Bay Rd. on the corner of Trautner Dr., the roughly 40,000 square foot facility was once the home of Davenport University. Yeo and Yeo had an additional 12,000 square feet added onto the building, with all architectural and contracting work done by local businesses.

Yeo and Yeo Saginaw office managing partner David Schaeffer says the expansion was necessary to accommodate it’s growing staff of more than 120 employees.

“We just flat out outgrew (the old building). We were sitting on top of each other, we didn’t have places to park, we were already in two buildings there and kind of landlocked. So, fortunately because of the growth in our firm, we were required to move.”

Yeo and Yeo also has offices in nine other locations around Michigan, including Midland, Alma, Detroit, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.