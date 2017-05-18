Ryan Carley No Longer C-E-O Of Bay Area Chamber Of Commerce

The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a permanent Chief Executive Officer following Ryan Carley’s resignation to pursue other professional opportunities.

The Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors Michael Stodolak will temporarily assume C-E-O duties.

The 41 year old Carley served two years after replacing Michael Seward who retired.

Carley’s accomplishments included a reinvigorated partnership between business and education, focusing on the growth of STEM or science, technology, engineering and math related programming in schools plus starting efforts to develop an improved and cohesive Bay City Farmers Market.