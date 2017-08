Between the Rows Tour Dates Announced

August 22 – Miller Family Farms, Elsie

August 23 – Zwerk & Sons Farms, Vassar

August 24 – Gentner-Bischer Farms, Minden City

August 25 – John Ferkowicz’s Farm, Silverwood*

August 28 – Main Farms, Trufant

August 29 – Berrybrook Enterprises, Dowagiac

August 30 – North Concord Farms, Concord

August 31 – James & Laurie Isley’s Farm, Palmyura

RUP and CCA credits pending for each event

RSVP on line at www.micorn.org or call 517-668-2676

*All start times are 6:30 except for August 25th….start time is 12 noon