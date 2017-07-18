Rough Water Continues to Hamper Search for Missing Kayaker

Efforts continue to locate the remains of 22-year-old Curtis Herbron of St. Clair Shores, presumed drowned offshore from Lighthouse County Park in Huron County’s Huron Township Saturday, July 15. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says Herbron and his companion, 20-year-old Robert Lapensee, also of St. Clair Shores, were kayaking when rough waves swamped their kayaks, sending both men into the water. Lapensee managed to swim to shore and flag down a passing motorist. But Herbron apparently panicked, went under the water and failed to resurface. Neither man wore a life jacket. Hanson says the search has been hampered by murky water and choppy waves. Hanson added weather conditions are expected to be better today which would allow a dive team and a boat with side scan sonar to get out on the water and join in the search.