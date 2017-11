If you are a Root beer fan you’ll love this cake.

Ingredients:

1 White Cake Mix

1 1/4 cups Root Beer

1/4 cup Oil

2 Eggs

TOPPING:

2 envelopes Dream Whip

1/2 cup Chilled Root Beer

10 crushed Root Beer Barrel Candies

Method:

Combine the cake mix, root beer, oil and eggs.

Pour the batter into a greased 9 x 13 pan.

Bake at 350 for 30 to 40 minutes.

Let cake cool.

Combine the Dream Whip and root beer, and beat on high for 4 minutes.

Spread over cooled cake.

Garnish with the crushed candies.