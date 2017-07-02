Rolo Cookies
By Art Lewis
Jul 2, 2017 @ 6:10 AM

The cookie with a surprise in the middle.

Ingredients:

1 Devil’s Food Cake Mix
1 Egg
1/4 cup Water
3 scant tablespoons Oil
38 Rolo Candies
Chopped Hazelnuts, optional

Method:

Combine the dry cake mix, egg, water and oil.
Roll one rounded teaspoon of dough into a ball.
Press a Rolo into the ball.
Roll around to encase the candy in the dough.
Dip the top into the hazelnuts.
Place on an ungreased baking sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 11 minutes.
The tops of the cookies will crack slightly when done.
Let cool for two minutes before removing.

