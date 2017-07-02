Rolo Cookies

The cookie with a surprise in the middle.

Ingredients:

1 Devil’s Food Cake Mix

1 Egg

1/4 cup Water

3 scant tablespoons Oil

38 Rolo Candies

Chopped Hazelnuts, optional

Method:

Combine the dry cake mix, egg, water and oil.

Roll one rounded teaspoon of dough into a ball.

Press a Rolo into the ball.

Roll around to encase the candy in the dough.

Dip the top into the hazelnuts.

Place on an ungreased baking sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 11 minutes.

The tops of the cookies will crack slightly when done.

Let cool for two minutes before removing.