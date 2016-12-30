Roll Over Crash Temporarily Slows Friday North Bound Highway Traffic

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies say no serious injuries were reported in a one vehicle roll over crash at the junction of north bound I-675 and I-75 north of the Zilwaukee Bridge about 1:45 P-M Friday.
Investigators say the male driver from the Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights acknowledged going too fast for conditions after a light snowfall.
That resulted in the vehicle with his two children as passengers spinning out of control and rolling over.
The accident slowed traffic for approximately an hour or so.
