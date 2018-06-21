Robbery Suspect in I-75 Drain Pipe Arrested
By Michael Percha
Jun 21, 2018 @ 12:35 PM
(photo courtesy the Michigan State Police)
Police arrested a 25-year-old woman near the Zilwaukee Bridge Thursday, June 21 after a brief vehicle pursuit. The suspect allegedly help up a 7-11 on 22nd St. in Bay City around 3:00 a.m. with a handgun, wearing a gas mask. She left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police spotted her vehicle heading south on M-13 in Bay County and gave pursuit into Saginaw County. The woman lost control of the vehicle at the Zilwaukee ramp onto I-75 and she fled on foot. She was discovered in a drain pipe running under I-75 by a canine unit and was arrested without incident. Police also used a robotic unit to look for any additional suspects, though none were found. The clerk was unharmed in the robbery. The woman’s name is being withheld at this time.

