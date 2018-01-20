Robber Hits Saginaw County 7-11

Authorities say a lone suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from a Kochville Township convenience store. Saginaw County Sheriff deputies said the robbery was just after 1:30 Saturday morning at the 7-11 store at 3990 Tittabawassee Road.

The clerk said the robber was a white man dressed in all black with a ‘Jason’ mask from the movie Friday the 13th. He fled the store on foot. A Buena Vista township Police K9 team followed his trail to the parking lot of the Covenant North complex across the street from the store. Investigators believe the man had a car parked there.

Anyone with information abut the robber can give an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at

1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or on line at http://p3tips.com A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for a tip identifying the robber.