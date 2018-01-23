Road Upgrade Project In Saginaw Township Moving Forward

Road upgrades are expected in June at the Autumn Ridge Subdivision off McCarty just west of Center in Saginaw Township.

Township Manager Rob Grose says the process of adopting an assessment roll is underway after Township trustees approved a resolution Monday and scheduled a public hearing for February 12th.

Grose explained residents petitioned for the work after noticing deterioration in the roads installed some 20 years ago which could be due to any one or a combination of a number of factors like poor asphalt or drainage or harsh winter weather.

Grose added the formal approval of that assessment roll for the estimated $350,000 project will be completed next month before the Saginaw County Road Commission bids it out.

He says with 95 lots involved, the estimated cost per household will be just over $2,900.