‘Riverfront Saginaw’ Aims to Draw Business, Crowds

Riverfront Saginaw means a couple different things.

It’s a group of businesses and community leaders working to bring economic development to all areas along Saginaw’s riverfront. It’s also the name of a district encompassing several different districts in the city, including the Cathedral District, Old Town and Downtown.

Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Van Deventer says the separate districts will retain their identities but will be incorporated into the larger district.

“We’re kind of partners in this; the Cathedral District, Old Town, Hamilton Street, that’s all part of the riverfront district. We’ve spent a long time weaving these volunteers. We didn’t want to step on anybody’s toes. It is a new identity, but it embraces all the identities that already exist there.”

Van Deventer says that lesson came from Detroit when that city encompassed some districts into Midtown but maintained the unique identities of each area.

Several development projects have come to fruition over the past few years or are currently in the works in the area, such as the Bancroft and Eddy building, the SVRC Marketplace, the Central Michigan University College of Medicine and the new Delta College facility. The city and community stakeholders are marketing Riverfront Saginaw as a place businesses are going to want to develop. More business attracts more people to live, work and play in the area.

Saginaw Spirit President and managing partner Craig Goslin says the work that’s been done so far is only the beginning.

“We’re hoping to encourage other investors that may hear this to say, ‘You know what, I want to invest in downtown areas,’ because it’s happening all over the country. This would be a great time to invest because we’ve just scratched the surface. We’re just getting started. 15 years from now, you won’t recognize this place. It’s going to be a thriving, economic boom for our community.”

Long term goals and strategies for the riverfront are being looked at. While the main focus at this time is to develop the properties along the river, Van Deventer says at some point in the future the city will utilize the Saginaw River itself to attract more people.

“Someone told me a long time ago, if you look at the older structures, especially along Washington Avenue, they were all built facing Washington Avenue instead of being built facing the river. Now, as you’ll see, the new structures that are built, they’re taking advantage of the river. To take more advantage of it, to get restaurants that might have boat docks and so forth, that’s in the long term plan.”

Visit the Riverfront Saginaw website for an overview of businesses, activities and highlights the district has to offer.