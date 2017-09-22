“River Of Time” Returns To Bay City

The 28th annual “River of Time” in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park is this weekend with hours Nine A-M to 10 P-M Saturday and Nine to Four Sunday.

Event Chairperson Jan Rau advises dressing in cool summer clothing and bringing plenty of bottled water as it’ll be hot and humid both days.

Rau says visitors will get a unique look at history as it comes alive from eras encompassing Native American and colonial times through World War Two and the Vietnam War.

Rau added there’s no charge for admission, but donations are welcomed and encouraged.

Traditional highlights include President Abraham Lincoln’s delivery of the Gettysburg Address from the Log Cabin porch at Noon and Four P-M Saturday and again at Noon Sunday.