River Of Time Committee Considering Changes After Posting Of Nazi Flag On Facebook

Bay City’s River of Time organizing committee including members of the Bay County Historical Society will meet next month to decide what changes to make to future events.

That followed the posting of a picture on Facebook Sunday showing re-enactors posing and smiling with a Nazi flag after a World War Two skirmish in Veterans Memorial Park.

Over 100 comments were made in response with many calling the picture sickening and disgusting.

River of Time Chairperson Jan Rau says neither she nor others saw the incident although they had reminded the German re-enactors not to display World War Two era flags featuring Nazi symbols like swastikas.

Organizers say they’re likely to re-double efforts to ensure re-enactors are sensitive to issues like this, given what’s going on in the country now.