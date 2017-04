Here’s a twist on an old classic sandwich.

Ingredients:

1 package Ready to Use Pie Crust

4 ounces Swiss Cheese

1 can Sauerkraut, drained

1/2 pound Corned Beef, shredded

Method:

Place pie crust on a cutting board and cut into 4 wedges.

Mix the cheese, sauerkraut and corned beef together.

Place a heaping tablespoon of the mixture in the center of each wedge.

Fold wedges in half and press the edges together with a fork.

Bake on an ungreased cooking sheet at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.