Date: April 4, 2018 – April 25, 2018

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Location: Webinar

Contact: Brenda Long, 616-527-5357, longbr@anr.msu.edu.

This Retirement Planning series from MSU Extension will provide you with valuable information to help you plan your retirement, and will teach how each category below may affect your retirement:

Social Security

Work

Fraud

Debt

Savings and Investments

Retirement Plans

Insurance

Home and Mortgage

This four-part series will be held on April 4, 11, 18 and 25 online from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. Attending all four sessions is not required, but highly recommended.

Please note: For the best experience, it is recommended you have webcam and microphone access on your computer. This class is smart phone friendly.

Register