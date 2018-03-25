Retirement Planning
By Terry Henne
|
Mar 25, 2018 @ 12:35 PM

Date: April 4, 2018 – April 25, 2018
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Location: Webinar
Contact: Brenda Long, 616-527-5357, longbr@anr.msu.edu.

This Retirement Planning series from MSU Extension will provide you with valuable information to help you plan your retirement, and will teach how each category below may affect your retirement:

  • Social Security
  • Work
  • Fraud
  • Debt
  • Savings and Investments
  • Retirement Plans
  • Insurance
  • Home and Mortgage

This four-part series will be held on April 4, 11, 18 and 25 online from 6 to 8 p.m. each day. Attending all four sessions is not required, but highly recommended.

Please note: For the best experience, it is recommended you have webcam and microphone access on your computer. This class is smart phone friendly.

Register

RELATED CONTENT

Time of pumpkin planting can improve success Beginning Farmer Webinar Series 2018 Soybean seed quality considerations for 2018 Smart gardeners improve their soil and weed control with organic mulch Seed catalogs are in – time to begin planning for landscaping your pond or lakeshore 23rd Annual School Tours at the Thumb Octagon Barn
Comments