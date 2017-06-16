Retired F-B-I Agent Walt Reynolds Shares Career Experiences With 100 Club Of Bay County

Long time F-B-I special agent Walt Reynolds made sure to have excellent relationships with local law enforcement wherever he served.

Between 1996 and 2004, Reynolds oversaw 10 F-B-I agents who covered 36 Michigan counties from the Great Lakes Bay Region to the Upper Peninsula.

Reynolds says some highlights from that time included the establishment of task forces dealing with gangs and Internet crime.

Reynolds who’s now retired, but still doing consulting work grew up near Flint before starting his career with the Hampton Township Police Department.

He spoke during the annual meeting Thursday of the 100 Club of Bay County dedicated to providing financial support for the family of any first responder killed in the line of duty.

100 Club officials also announced grants of under $1,000 apiece for equipment purchases involving several agencies including the Bangor Township and Frankenlust Township Fire Departments plus Bay City’s Department of Public Safety.