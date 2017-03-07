Retired Detective Gets Probation For Sex Crime Guilty Plea

Retired Saginaw Police Detective Sergeant Brent Vanderhaar will spend five years on probation for possession of child pornography and using a computer for sex crimes. A Genesee County Circuit Court judge sentenced him to one year in jail but gave him credit for time served. He’s been in jail since he was arrested over a year ago.

Authorities were alerted to the crimes in November of 2015 after three computer SD cards apparently fell out of Vanderhaar’s pocket outside a Kawkawlin Township McDonald Restaurant on M-13.

Vanderhaar entered a guilty plea to the charges in January. He’s also barred from contact with any girl under 18-years-old and can not possess any type of camera or phone with a camera.