Retired Bay City Central High Football Coach Earns A Day In His Honor

It’s retired Bay City Central High School football coach Morley Fraser Day in Bay City Tuesday following the presentation of a Mayoral proclamation during Monday night’s City Commission meeting.

Fraser, who’s stepping down after 32 years and 167 career victories, notes that he’s most proud of the high regard that his current and former players have for him.

Fraser promised to come back to Engel Stadium occasionally to watch the team play, but added he’ll also be spending lots of time with his family and taking well deserved occasional vacations.