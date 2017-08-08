Results From A Very Light Primary Election Day

Results from two Bay City primary races are in.

In the First Ward, Jesse Dockett won with 195 votes with 28 for Christopher Greenleaf and 24 for Terry Kukla Junior.

Dockett and Greenleaf will meet in November to see who fills the First Ward City Commission seat being vacated by the term limited Lynn Stamiris.

In the 5th Ward where Commissioner Jim Irving is term limited, the winners were Rachelle Hilliker with 223 votes and Forrest Robison with 126, defeating Michael Charter.

Elsewhere, a Standish-Sterling school district proposal to borrow up to $2,560,000 for building upgrades lost by a 433 to 196 margin.

The Reese School District which is mostly in Tuscola County, but includes votes in Saginaw County’s Blumfield Township plus Bay County’s Merritt Township had an 18 mill proposal which passed 221 to 194.

The Zilwaukee Fire Department asked for a five year millage renewal and received near unanimous support by a 112 to Two margin.

The Sheriff’s Road Patrol Millage in Tuscola County passed with 5,280 votes yes to 2,997 votes no.

The millage will increase from .9 Mills to 1.33 Mills.

Up to Five new deputies will be added for Road Patrol including a canine team.