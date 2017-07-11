Residents Tips Result In Bay County Armed Robbery Arrest
By John Hall
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 1:49 AM

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are crediting residents’ tips with helping them arrest a suspect from a weekend armed robbery.

Deputies say the hold up occurred just after Five Sunday afternoon at State Park Outpost on 434 State Park Drive in Bangor Township.

Video footage showed a thin man wearing a dark t-shirt and camouflage baseball cap entering the store, drawing a handgun and ordering the clerk to hand over money.

The man fled before entering a red or maroon Toyota Corolla with another man inside.

A still picture of the car was posted on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Deputies ultimately arrested a 30 year old man riding a bicycle in the Banks area of Bay City about 4:10 Monday morning who matched the robber’s description.

He’s currently being held in the Bay County Jail on a drug related probation violation while efforts continue to locate the second suspect and getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sheriff’s Deputies at (989) 895-4050.

 

Related Content

Saginaw Fire Kills One Man, Cause Undetermined
Vacant Kochville Township Building Sees New Life w...
Bay City Teachers To Receive Pay Raises
Saginaw Spirit Name New Head Coach
Saginaw Township Seeking Ordinance Amendment for E...
WTA Architects Celebrates Milestone Anniversary, I...
Comments