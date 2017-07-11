Residents Tips Result In Bay County Armed Robbery Arrest

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies are crediting residents’ tips with helping them arrest a suspect from a weekend armed robbery.

Deputies say the hold up occurred just after Five Sunday afternoon at State Park Outpost on 434 State Park Drive in Bangor Township.

Video footage showed a thin man wearing a dark t-shirt and camouflage baseball cap entering the store, drawing a handgun and ordering the clerk to hand over money.

The man fled before entering a red or maroon Toyota Corolla with another man inside.

A still picture of the car was posted on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.

Deputies ultimately arrested a 30 year old man riding a bicycle in the Banks area of Bay City about 4:10 Monday morning who matched the robber’s description.

He’s currently being held in the Bay County Jail on a drug related probation violation while efforts continue to locate the second suspect and getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sheriff’s Deputies at (989) 895-4050.