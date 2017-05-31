Residents Express Anger To Saginaw School Board About Firing Of Coaches

The dismissals of Saginaw Arthur Hill High boys and girls varsity basketball coaches Greg McMath and Alton Sanders earlier in May sparked anger in the community.

A number of residents came before the Saginaw school board Tuesday demanding answers, but were told that no discussion on such personnel related issues could occur in an open meeting.

Board President Rudy Patterson promised the audience he would try to get answers for them.

Sanders who attended the meeting denied an accusation he was trying to recruit girls to the Lady Lumberjacks which he thinks led to his termination.

McMath failed to get district approval to open the Arthur Hill gym May 20th for a Latino Men’s Basketball League event with administrators expressing concerns about potential liability.

McMath was NOT present at the board meeting scheduled to review the proposed 2017-18 district budget.

McMath’s son Greg Lawson predicted the firings would result in many potential star players and students leaving or avoiding the district altogether.