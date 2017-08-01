Residents Displaced After Midland Apartment Fire

The Midland Fire Department and the city’s Building Department are inspecting Greenhill Apartments, after a fire Monday night forced out 174 residents. No one was seriously hurt in the fire, at 1010 Eastlawn Drive, although several residents and firefighters needed treatment for smoke inhalation.

The fire started about 6:30 p.m. , possibly in a unit where a tenant had left a candle burning. The exact cause was still under investigation. There was smoke damage throughout the building, and inspectors were working to determine when it would be safe for residents to return.

A temporary shelter has been set up at Midland High School, and the Red Cross and other agencies have been offering help to residents.