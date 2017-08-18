Residents In Area Counties Damaged By Flooding Encouraged To Apply For Aid

Over $1,000,000 has already been approved to help residents in Bay, Midland, Isabella and Gladwin Counties recover from late June flooding.

Spokeswoman Adrianne Laneave with the Small Businesses Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance says S-B-A low interest disaster loans for homeowners can be up to $200,000 for uninsured or underinsured property with help available for renters and business owners too.

Laneave advises registering first before visiting a Recovery Center in one of the four counties by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by going on line to WWW. Disaster Assistance.gov.

She adds people at the Recovery Centers can help with filling out application forms to determine eligibility for either S-B-A loans or grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA.