Republican Tax Bill Passes U.S. House On Largely Party Line Vote

Congressman John Moolenaar believes the U.S. Senate will follow the lead of the House in passing a major Republican tax cut plan with the President signing it into law before Christmas.

The Midland Republican cited the large increase in the standard deduction for couples and individuals plus the increased child tax credit as proof the measure will benefit the middle class.

But Flint Democrat Dan Kildee who voted no along with every other House Democrat strongly disagrees, calling the plan a scam on the middle class. Kildee insists middle class taxes will go up to pay for huge tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.