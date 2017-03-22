Reported Stabbing At Rouse Elementary In Saginaw Under Investigation

Saginaw Police say a reported fight between two students at Jesse Rouse Elementary on Randolph about 2:50 P-M Wednesday led to one of the students being stabbed.

Officials say the victim received treatment for non life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred as classes were being dismissed for the day.

An investigation is on-going by both the Saginaw Police Department and Saginaw school district.

District administrators say social work staff will be on hand Thursday to support students.

Parents with questions are urged to call the school at (989) 399-5000 or the Elementary Division at (989) 399-6517.