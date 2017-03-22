Reported Stabbing At Rouse Elementary In Saginaw Under Investigation

By John Hall
|
Mar 22, 5:53 PM

Saginaw Police say a reported fight between two students at Jesse Rouse  Elementary on Randolph about 2:50 P-M Wednesday led to one of the students being stabbed.

Officials say the victim received treatment for non life threatening  injuries.

The incident occurred as classes were being dismissed for the day.

An investigation is on-going by both the Saginaw Police Department and Saginaw school district.

District administrators say social work staff will be on hand Thursday  to support students.

Parents with questions are urged to call the school at (989) 399-5000 or the Elementary Division at (989) 399-6517.

