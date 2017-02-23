Reported Rape At Delta College Under Investigation

A reported rape at Delta College is under investigation which occurred around 6:00 p.m., Wednesday evening.

College Public Safety officers say the victim told them she was grabbed by an unknown man from behind as she was getting into her vehicle. She added he then forced her into her vehicle and assaulted her. He then escaped in an unknown vehicle which could have been driven by someone else. She could not provide a description of the suspect.

Authorities add the incident occurred in the east parking lot near the “J” Wing of the main campus in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township. Anyone with information can call Delta Public Safety at (989) 686-9113. The Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) offers a cash reward for an anonymous tip identifying the suspect.

Delta Public Safety officers are reminding everyone on campus to use caution at all times, be aware of their surroundings and walk to and from classes or events with friends if possible.

An escort service is also offered by Delta Public Safety.