Removing Protections Is Patriotic? “Pat Political Point” from 7/2/17

July 2, 2017

Welcome back to WSGW’s First Day blog, formerly known as the Out In Left Field with Pat Johnston. On this week’s “Pat Political Point,” Pat criticizes the Trump administration’s fight to eliminate environmental and health care protections in the name of “enriching the rich.”

*************************************************

As you heard on WSGW, the Associated Press reported earlier this week that Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt met with Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris for 30 minutes at a Houston conference back in March.

The Associated Press has since retracted the part of the story about the meeting taking place. In fact, EPA chief Pruitt and Dow CEO Liveris met briefly at the conference.

Naturally, this has President Trump supporters gleefully yelling, “Fake News!”

Yet, meeting or no meeting, the underlying facts can’t be denied by those who admit truth.

I’m talking about how the EPA recently announced–20 days after the Pruitt and Liveris ran into each other–that it would allow Dow to use the pesticide known as chlorpyrifos.

The EPA’s website describes chlorpyrifos as an insecticide that controls both foliage and soil-borne insect pests on food and crops. Chlorpyrifos is used primarily on corn, but is also on soybeans, fruit, broccoli, and other various row crops.

Dow sells approximately five million pounds of the pesticide right here in the United States.

The EPA says humans exposed to the high amounts of the pesticide could experience nausea and confusion, and high exposure could result in death.

Under President Obama’s tenure, the EPA lowered the application rates of Chlorpyrifos, and designed buffer zones to protect public spaces, like schools and residential areas. And the Obama administration began go phase-out the pesticide all-together.

But under the Donald Trump disaster, Pruitt’s EPA has rescinded that rule, despite objections from The American Academy of Pediatrics.

The group cited numerous studies showing the harm Chlorpyrifos can impose “on infants, children, and pregnant women.”

The academy wrote to Pruitt” “The risk to infant and children’s health and development is unambiguous.”

These are pediatricians. Not some Washington state, Subaru-driving, granola-eating-tree-huggers. The academy studies the health and well-being of children.

Unfortunately, their qualifications can’t match the likes of others in this White House considers important.

And that’s the point.

Scientific facts or statistics are dismissed outright if their don’t fit-in with the Dear Leader’s goals of enriching his profile, whether it be political or financial.

Scientific studies show this pesticide harms humans since it’s on our food, and is prevalent in our drinking water.

But those facts get tossed-aside in the name of profits, and enriching those who contribute mightily to your campaign. It’s par for the course with this administration, built on power and greed.

Those with money and power get the ear of this administration while leaving millions out of luck.

How’s banning a harmful pesticide helping average Americans?

It will cause illness, and if Donald Trump gets his way, finding quality and affordable insurance to cover such illnesses will become a greater hardship.

How will that help average Americans?

How’s passing a health care bill where 22 million lose insurance helping average Americans?

How’s gutting Medicaid helping average Americans?

How’s eliminating lifetime caps helping average Americans.

How is raising premiums on low income and the elderly helping average Americans?

How’s not offering any solutions to lowering skyrocketing drug costs helping average Americans?

How does giving states the power to allow insurance companies the right to deny covering people with pre-existing conditions helping average Americans?

How does a bill which experts from VOX predict could lead to an additional 208,000 deaths!

How does gutting insurance for millions of people so hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts for Ivanka Trump help average Americans?

Being a patriot is showing your love of country, not your love for only part of the country that bankrolls your campaign.

Being a patriot is about helping people, not just those who operate within the multinational corporation/Washngton D.C. revolving door.

Like the original Tea Party, the true patriots fight against government working only to enrich the rich.

I wonder what they’d think of this giant charade today.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.