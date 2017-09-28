Remember When Protesting Was Cool?

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, right, talks with David Moore following her office's refusal to issue marriage licenses at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky. On Friday, July 21, 2017, a federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for the elected county clerk who caused a national uproar by refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

September 28, 2017

I haven’t really shared my opinions on last weekend’s NFL-President Trump dust-up, but I will on this Sunday’s First Day.

For now, let me just send this reminder to the snowflakes who are hyperventilating over NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

From Fox News this past May:

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reinstated a gay couple’s claim that Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis caused them “emotional distress” when she refused to issue them a marriage license in 2015 following the U.S. Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage. The Tuesday ruling revives an issue that pulled the state into the center of a debate over same-sex marriage. The incident transformed Davis into a heroic figure among opponents of same-sex marriage, while many in the LGBT community saw her as a symbol of the bigotry they were fighting against.

We all remember Kim Davis, right?

Citing her religious beliefs, Davis continued to deny marriage licenses to gay couples.

Davis was eventually arrested for refusing to follow the rule of law. That pesky Constitution got in the way…again!

Conservative titans such as Mike Huckabee and Texas Senator Ted Cruz rushed to Kentucky to support Davis in her times of trial and tribulation.

Even Donald Trump voiced his support for Davis.

Her personal protest against the Supreme Court decision made Davis a star, or a martyr, for defenders of “religious freedom.”

That’s when protesting was cool. Protesting was as American as apple pie.

Fast-forward two years later, and the same people who celebrated Davis are attacking football players for taking a knee.

What changed?

Why was it “American” to protest in 2015, but it became “un-American” in 2017?

I can already read some of your comments: “But Pat, Davis lost her job over her protest! Why not NFL players?”

Simple. Kim Davis worked as a county clerk. Davis worked for the government. Therefore, she was bound to follow the letter of the law. Refusing to do her job ultimately cost Davis her job.

NFL players aren’t refusing to do their job. They’re still practicing. They’re still showing up on Sundays (or Mondays, or Thursdays) to perform their duties and entertain their audiences. They aren’t breaking a law, as far as I know.

Now, I’m no constitutional scholar (other than taking a constitutional law class in college), but I’m close to certain no laws are broken by refusing to stand for the National Anthem.

We’re either for Constitutional law, or we’re not. You can’t complain about how Berkeley is stifling free speech on one hand, and then complain about NFL players exercising their freedom of expression on the other.

I’m looking for consistency. Thankfully, our founding fathers attempted to accomplish such a goal with the First Amendment.

Oh, I’m just getting warmed up. Listen for more during this Sunday’s “Pat Political Point” at 7:40am!

