Regulators Delay Final Dow-DuPont Merger Decision

European Union regulators have more questions for Midland-based Dow Chemical and Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont. The two chemical companies agreed to a merger in December, 2015. The merger creates the world’s largest producer of products for crop protection and seeds. It’s raising questions about the potential for reduced competition in these areas.

The companies have been given 10 working days to respond to the concerns and the EU could make a final decision by a March 14th deadline. The $130 billion merger of Dow and DuPont, creating a new company Dow-DuPont, was expected to be completed in the first quarter of this year. The completion is now expected sometime during the first half of this year.

The new company would eventually be split into three independent businesses within two years. A material sciences business would be headquartered in Midland, while Wilmington would be the home for agriculture and specialty products.

Shareholders of both companies approved the merger last July.

Dow CEO Andrew Liveris and DuPont’s CEO Ed Breen will share leadership roles in the new company.

Edward Breen (DuPont courtesy photo)