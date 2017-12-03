Register now for the 5th annual Great Lakes Crop Summit

The check-off programs for corn, soybeans and wheat are holding the 5th annual Great Lakes Crop Summit (GLCS) in early 2018. The event has become a top-of-the-line winter meeting of Michigan’s agriculture industry. The 2018 GLCS will be held January 30-February 1, at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant.

Last year’s GLCS was a sell-out, so the Michigan Wheat Program, Michigan Soybean Promotion Committee and the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan are urging early registration to get a seat.

The two-day event features major national figures as keynote speakers, and 28 break-out sessions on specific topics. GLCS 2018 will again have a trade show of products and technology for agriculture.

Key wheat sessions include:

Wheat Fusarium head blight. How to use available data to gain resistance and yields.

Dr. Eric Olson, wheat breeder, Michigan State University

Dr. Bruno Basso, Michigan State University

Angie Setzer, Citizens, LLC

Prominent national keynote speakers include:

Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, Kansas State University. “Ag policy under the Trump Administration and the current Congress.” Flinchbaugh has brought agriculture policy advice to both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. His knowledge and his witty humor weave an entertaining presentation on current and future farm economics.

Flinchbaugh has brought agriculture policy advice to both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. His knowledge and his witty humor weave an entertaining presentation on current and future farm economics. Chris Barron, Ag View Solutions, Rowley, Iowa. “Right-sizing today’s farm.” Barron is an expert in agricultural decision-making and has worked with some of the best US and Canadian producers. He specializes in bridging the generational gap to improve farm profitability, and scaling the family enterprise to be more competitive.

Barron is an expert in agricultural decision-making and has worked with some of the best US and Canadian producers. He specializes in bridging the generational gap to improve farm profitability, and scaling the family enterprise to be more competitive. Mark Gold, Top Third Ag Marketing. “Keep your head up and look for opportunities in the 2018 grain market: Four steps to becoming a better marketer.” Gold is a daily commentator on ag markets for such media outlets as KRVN radio (Nebraska), KFRM radio (Kansas), US Farm Report, Market to Market, Ag Day TV and AgWeb. He has a background with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other commodity traders.

2018 GLCS attendees can earn 10 RUP credits, one CCA credit for each session attended, and one MAEAP Phase 1 credit.

Registration and hotel arrangements are now being accepted. Conference registration is $150, and the special room rate is $109/night plus tax. Click here to see the itinerary and register.