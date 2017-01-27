Regional Housing Summit In Midland Suggesting Ideas To Boost New Home Construction

Groups including the Home Builders Association of Michigan want to see more new homes built as a way to boost economic development and the tax base of communities throughout the state.

But HBAM Chief Executive Officer Bob Filka says a factor slowing things down is a lack of workers with nearly 2,500 open residential construction jobs in Michigan. Filka added many of those jobs pay anywhere from $15 to $25 an hour. He called for more access to training through regional Home Builders Associations to help fill those slots.

Filka, along with about 50 other HBAM members, met with several area state lawmakers at Midland’s Great Hall and Convention Center Thursday .

He says a report will be prepared around mid March to give to the State Legislature with ideas for for stimulating new housing development including cutting regulatory costs and other red tape.