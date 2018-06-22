Regional Attitude Will Benefit GLBR, Chamber President Says

Outgoing president of the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce Bob Van Deventer spoke to the Bay Area Chamber Friday, June 22 on the merits of leadership and challenges and changes he’s witnessed during his time in his position.

Van Deventer, who officially retires August 1, has been president and CEO of the Saginaw Chamber for 15 years. During his time, he’s witnessed the effect the Great Recession has had on the economy and its impact on the Great Lakes Bay Region. Since then, each community, including Bay, Midland, Saginaw and Isabella counties, have had their share of issues, challenges and successes, some unique to their respective communities and some shared.

Van Deventer says he hopes to see the people of the region come together to tackle those issues together.

“When you have a company like Dow Chemical that first merges with Dow Corning and now merges with DuPont, it really affects the entire region. Dow realized that years ago, where it’s important to the to invest in all parts of the region, because we do live in a region… I think a collective voice is a lot more powerful than an individual voice and if we can figure out how to harness that energy, I think we all will be better for it.”

Bay Area Chamber president Ryan Tarrant agrees.

“The communities are each very unique but have a lot of similarities and obviously are a lot stronger when we work together. You know, we host a regional business after hours and a regional summit every summer and those are things that we’re going to continue to do.”

Van Deventer also spoke about conscious capitalism, the idea business with a purpose beyond profit can help elevate human progress. The idea was put forth in a book of the same name by co-authors John Mackey and Raj Sisodia.

A retirement party is scheduled for Van Deventer at Apple Mountain Resort in Freeland July 19.