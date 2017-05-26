Recreational Marijuana Legalization Advocates Rally In Bay City

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana use in Michigan are starting to gather the over 252,000 valid voter signatures needed to get the issue on the 2018 ballot.

The Tri-Cities Coordinator for “M-I Legalize” is Stuart Fielder of Saginaw who cited recent poll approval percentage numbers in the low 60’s as reason for optimism.

Fielder spoke during a rally in Bay City’s Wenonah Park Thursday afternoon to gather volunteers to start circulating those petitions.

If Michigan does opt to legalize and regulate pot for recreational use, only those 21 and older would be permitted to use it.

They would still be unable to consume it in a public place or drive under its influence.

Local governments would decide whether or not to allow marijuana related businesses which the state would regulate.

To learn more, go to www. M-I Legalize.com.